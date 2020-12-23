Deryk Engelland thanks fans, family for ‘amazing journey’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — He was the first Golden Knight.

Big number 5 already lived in Las Vegas, but it was after 1 October that Deryk Engelland became a local sports hero.

The tough defenseman announced his retirement on Tuesday.

He sent a letter to the community on Wednesday, thanking a list of people who were important in his career. His parents were the first people he thanked.

He called his career “an amazing journey,” and included a special mention of “the most amazing fans ever! Thank you Las Vegas for showing the hockey community that Las Vegas is truly a great city. Playing at the Fortress and hearing you cheer for us every game is something I will never forget.”

Engelland’s voice rang out at T-Mobile Arena — “We are Vegas Strong” — before the Vegas Golden Knights took the ice for the team’s first home game.

“You know, looking back 20 years from now, it’s going to go down as probably the biggest thing in my career that I’ve ever done. It was an honor to do that and just amazing to be a part of that, and affect so many people in so many ways.”

Few fans will forget his speech on opening night 2017, or the goal he scored afterward.

Engelland played 11 seasons in the NHL, including the last three with the Knights.

He earned the recognition as one of the toughest players in the league. He didn’t back down from anyone, but he is beloved by the hockey community, and of course, the fans.

“Yeah, you’re definitely going to miss being around the locker room with the guys, and hanging out. Going to battle with them every night and battling in practice, that kind of thing. That’s going to be the biggest thing. Going out in front of the fans and the Fortress, seeing it from a different side. You’re going to miss that for sure.”

Englland now joins the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation as Special Assistant to the Owner.

Before Engelland’s NHL career took off, he played for the Las Vegas Wranglers, met his wife and settled in the valley.