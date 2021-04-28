Deryk Engelland, LVMPD mentor kids at community hockey practice

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Retired Vegas Golden Knights player, Deryk Engelland, was out in the community on Tuesday helping kids who could use a role model.

The former NHL defenseman stopped by hockey practice yesterday for the ASCEND Hockey League, which was hosted by Metro Police.

“No brainer to come out and have some fun with the kids and get involved. The community coming together, law enforcement and the church here… it seems like an amazing event. They’ve been doing it for about a month. It was a lot of fun, just seeing the smile on the kids face makes your day for sure,” Engelland told 8 News Now.

Another successful ASCEND hockey youth practice with our COP Team thanks to #vegasgoldenknights player @EngosHeroes @siegalcares @waikomo and all the volunteers and kids who came out to play! pic.twitter.com/bdlfb5mzWU — LVMPD SCAC (@LVMPDSCAC) April 28, 2021

They practice every Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the parking lot of a church at Twain and University center Drive.

It’s open for kids between ages 6 and 17.