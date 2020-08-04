Credit One Bank and Golden Knights Foundation make donations to local charities

(LAS VEGAS) – This hockey season, Credit One Bank, a technology and data-driven financial services company and the Official Credit Card of the Vegas Golden Knights, teamed up for a charity initiative with the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation benefitting seven non-profit organizations focusing on homelessness in Las Vegas.

Throughout the season, Credit One Bank and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation hosted a series of home-game fundraisers at T-Mobile Arena, which included silent auctions at select home games. On the Zoom call, Credit One Bank will be announcing the total amount raised for each charity, $12,000 and representatives from each charity will share how the money will be benefiting our local community. Charity partners are Family Promise of Las Vegas, HELP of Southern Nevada, HomeAid Southern Nevada, Las Vegas Rescue Mission, Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY), The Shade Tree, and U.S.VETS Las Vegas.