Arizona Coyotes leaving arena in Glendale; planning new Tempe venue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Arizona Coyotes will be looking for a new arena to play in following this upcoming NHL season. The City of Glendale owns the Gila River Arena and they have notified that NHL team that they are looking for bigger events in the 17,000 seat venue. The Arena is about 12 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix. The Coyotes averaged around 13,500 fans per game over the last decade (excluding Covid seasons).

The Coyotes announced in July that they are looking to build a new stadium in Tempe, AZ.

The NHL is realigning its western divisions and the Coyotes will be moving from the Pacific to the Central. The Seattle Kraken will play in the Pacific for its inaugural season in 2021-2022.