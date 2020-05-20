Could Las Vegas play a role in hockey’s return?

KOLKATA, INDIA – 2020/03/25: In this photo illustration a National Hockey League (NHL) logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a computer model of the COVID-19 coronavirus the background. (Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NHL is trying to come up with a plan to return to play in 2020 and complete (at least) the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Play was postponed in the NHL on March 12 with about 3 weeks left in the regular season.

Las Vegas could play a role in the NHL’s return. One source has told 8 News Now that the NHL is considering going straight into the playoffs with 24 teams. 12 teams would play at two locations. According to Yahoo Sports, Las Vegas and Edmonton are two of the sites being considered.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman spoke recently at a digital sports conference and said:

“I don’t think anybody has a fixed timetable, particularly in North America right now,” Bettman said. “We have been working very hard since we took the pause on March 12 to make sure that whatever the timing is, whatever the sequencing is, whatever physical ability we have in terms of locations to play, that we’re in a position to execute any or all of those options.

“There’s still a great deal of uncertainty.”

The Vegas Golden Knights were in first place in the Pacific Division when play was halted.