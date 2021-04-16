Comprehensive Cancer Centers launch ‘Puck Cancer’ fundraiser benefitting VGK Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hockey Fights Cancer Month is in October/November, but Comprehensive Cancer Centers has designed and launched a t-shirt fundraising initiative benefitting the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation during that time. “Puck Cancer” — the shirt’s message, is simple and memorable, especially for hockey fans!

“So many of us, including hockey fans alike, have been affected by a cancer diagnosis, and there is no better time to launch this fundraising effort to support Vegas Golden Knights Foundation than during Hockey Fights Cancer month,” said Jon Bilstein, CEO of Comprehensive. “Through our partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights, it is important to support those battling cancer and help remind people to stay one step ahead of a prospective cancer diagnosis. We see this as another mechanism of raising awareness all while supporting the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation’s compassionate endeavors throughout Southern Nevada.”

The “Puck Cancer” shirts are $15 each, and available in sizes XS through XXL, and may be purchased here. All of the proceeds will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, which supports the community and local nonprofits via partnerships, programming, and direct grants.

“The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation appreciates the support of Comprehensive Cancer Centers and their willingness to donate the proceeds of their t-shirts, which will go back into the Foundation and help support Shea Theodore’s initiative of Kay’s Power Play,” said VGK Foundation President Kim Frank. “We stand unified in the fight to beat cancer on and off the ice.”

Beyond the t-shirt launch, it has been an active month for Comprehensive and the Golden Knights’ continued partnership. On April 3, the Golden Knights hosted its Hockey Fights Cancer Night with a special auction benefitting Kay’s Power Play, star defenseman Shea Theodore’s initiative that raises awareness for early detection and provides proactive measures to combat breast cancer.

In November 2020, Theodore worked with Comprehensive and Susan G. Komen Nevada to launch Kay’s Power Play in front of City National Arena.

Looking ahead and later this month, key figures within the Golden Knights organization will surprise and host two lucky Comprehensive patients and their families to a Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights game.