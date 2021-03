LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Time to have a little fun with “Striking Gold.” Ron Futrell of 8 News Now talked with Canadian comedian Ian Bagg about the Vegas Golden Knights. Bagg is a big hockey fan and spent time last year with an 8 News Now photojournalist interviewing Knights fans outside T-Mobile Arena.

Bagg brings his comedy to Las Vegas Friday March 23 at the Outdoor Comedy Series at Desert Pines Golf Course.