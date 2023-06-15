Fans crowd into Toshiba Plaza as the Vegas Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup on June 14, 2023. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Two days ahead of a massive parade celebrating the Vegas Golden Knights’ historic Stanley Cup Championship win, officials say they are still planning transportation logistics for the hundreds of thousands of fans anticipated to show up.

Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Knights won the series 4-1. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Vegas Golden Knights and Clark County announced the parade Wednesday, and that the team would ride along Las Vegas Boulevard from Flamingo to Tropicana on Saturday starting at 7 p.m. Then a rally on Toshiba Plaza begins at 9 p.m.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) representative told 8 News Now that 100,000 to 500,000 people are anticipated to arrive on the strip for it. For reference, LVMPD

anticipated 400,000 people throughout the entire strip for the 2023 New Year’s Eve firework show.

A Clark County representative confirmed to 8 News Now that the parade will travel through the southbound lanes with space on the sidewalk and northbound lanes for those viewing it. No

vehicle access will be allowed within the parade route, besides what the winning hockey team will be on.

Though, when 8 News Now asked about how they recommend fans arrive at the event, where those driving are expected to park, and how early spectators should arrive, those answers went

unanswered.

The Clark County representative was unsure of parking recommendations and said LVMPD would be implementing road closures.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, LVMPD did not answer questions asked about parking recommendations. They instead told the media those details are still being constructed.

When 8 News Now asked the Vegas Golden Knights the same questions, a representative said “We are still assembling” those plans and would likely solidify them on Friday.

A Nevada Department of Transportation representative said they were not involved in any road closures and that no freeway ramps closures would be in effect on Saturday around the parade

route.

Instead, the hockey team recommends fans check their website for updates on this planning. Police added that these items are prohibited:

Any glass container intended for beverage purposes

Purses larger than 12” by 6” by 12”

Coolers

Briefcases, computer bags, camera bags

Backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags

Any bag larger than the permissible size of a purse

Strollers

Carts

Any vehicle propelled by human, electricity, or mechanical mean

A Regional Transportation Commission representative told 8 News Now that they will offer express round-trip service to the parade from all six game day express locations. These are located at:

Red Rock Casino

Green Valley Ranch Resort Casino & Spa

Santa Fe Station Casino

Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall

Aliante Casino Hotel

M Resort & Casino

As for security, Clark County confirms they have approved LVMPD’s plan submitted to them. However, specifics were not offered.