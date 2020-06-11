City National Arena set for limited reopening this weekend

LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 29: A general view of the City National Arena during the Vegas Golden Knights Development Camp Saturday, June 29, 2019, at City National Arena in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Marc Sanchez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

VEGAS (June 11, 2020) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, June 11, details on the organization’s reopening plan for City National Arena. Beginning on Friday, June 12 at 5 p.m. PT, the building will officially reopen to the public.

City National Arena will be open to the public Monday through Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. PT. On Sunday, June 14, the building will be open at 12 p.m. PT. Each following Sunday, City National Arena will open at 6 a.m. PT until further notice. Guests can currently shop for team merchandise and apparel at The Arsenal from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. PT every day of the week by using the side entrance of the store.

Below is the full schedule of the reopening plan for City National Arena along with some upcoming key dates. Please note that all dates and times are subject to change, with recommendation and guidance from the NHL, CDC and local health officials.

Friday, June 12

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill and Pub will officially reopen for dine in and takeout beginning on Friday, June 12 at 5 p.m. PT.

The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 5-8 p.m. PT and Sunday from 12-8 p.m. PT.

Sunday, June 14

Open skates at City National Arena will resume to the public on Sunday, June 14.

All participants interested in public skating must register and pay online at CityNationalArena.com prior to arrival.

Each open skate session will be limited to the first 50 participants that register and pay online.

All skate rentals will remain closed until further notice.

Monday, June 15

Select adult programming at City National Arena will officially resume beginning on Monday, June 15.

Adult leagues, drop-in skates and private rental information is available at CityNationalArena.com.

Monday, June 22