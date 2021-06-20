Canadiens’ coach symptom-free; hopes to return in days

MONTREAL (AP) — Canadiens interim coach Dominique Ducharme says he remains symptom-free two days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Ducharme hopes to be back behind bench during Montreal’s Stanley Cup semifinals series against Vegas.

Ducharme spoke from an undisclosed location during a 12-minute video conference call with reporters, his first comments since entering mandatory isolation. He says he is fully vaccinated for the coronavirus and will clear the two-week waiting period following his second shot on Wednesday.

It’s unclear whether he’ll be able to return at that point. Game 4 is Sunday night, followed by Game 5 at Vegas on Tuesday.

