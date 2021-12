Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny, left, celebrates after scoring against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NHL has put the Calgary Flames schedule on hold through at least December 16 because of multiple COVID concerns. At least 6 players and one staff member have been placed into COVID protocol. The Vegas Golden Knights do not play the Flames until next year.

The Flames training facilities have been closed until further notice. No word on when missed games will be rescheduled.