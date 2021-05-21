Bring on the fans! T-Mobile to increase fan capacity for next Golden Knights game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights announced Friday, May 21, that T-Mobile Arena would officially increase fan capacity for the team’s next home game. On Monday, May 24, the Knights will face off against the Minnesota Wild when both teams return for Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round.

The Vegas Golden Knights sent the following statement:

“The exact attendance capacity increase for Game 5 is fluid at this point, as we navigate the various protocols to ensure a safe environment for all our fans. However, we do anticipate having more than 11,000 fans in the Fortress for the first time this season. With the increased attendance, we recommend all attendees arrive early and be sure to review the know before you go’ messaging which can be found, here. Fans are reminded that masks are still mandatory, bags are not permitted and all guests must complete a health questionnaire through the Health Pass by CLEAR app before entering.”

Additional tickets are now available for purchase by visiting this link.

Following NHL protocols, all fans in attendance for the team’s playoff game on Monday will be required to continue to wear a mask at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

All guests over the age of two are required to wear a mask as well. Guidelines are subject to change based on updates, recommendations, and guidance from the NHL, as well as local and state health officials.