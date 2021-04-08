Blues goalie was the star of Golden Knights lackluster game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights are coming off a lackluster game in St. Louis, but there’s always tomorrow. The hero of Wednesday night’s game didn’t wear gold, and if it wasn’t for Marc-Andre Fleury, the game would’ve been much worse.

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington stopped everything the Knights threw at him. When the dust settled, he’d stopped a career-high 50 shots (which so happens to be the number on his jersey).

Binnington and the Blues had been struggling before last night. Over his previous 13 games, he was giving up over three goals a game.

Vegas ran into a hot goalie, but Mark Stone says that’s no excuse. The Knights have the talent to score goals on anybody.

“At the end of the day, the guys who were getting paid to score goals have to score goals,” said Stone. “And I think, especially our line patches and I, you know, we put a lot of pressure on ourselves and, you know, we have to find a way to win our team a hockey game.”

But there’s no time to dwell on that loss. Vegas is hosting Arizona for a pair Friday and Sunday.