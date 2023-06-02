LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a post to the Twitter account appearing to be associated with the Golden Knights celebrity dog Bark-André Furry, it was announced Friday that he had passed away. He was 14 years old.

“What a ride! Thank you everyone,” said the tweet.

Bark-André Furry, named after NHL player Marc-Andre Fleury, was well-known throughout the Las Vegas valley for years as a sports-loving therapy dog and an ambassador at the Tyler Robinson Foundation, a foundation started by Las Vegas band Imagine Dragons and Tyler’s family to help battle the unseen costs of childhood cancer.

In November, it was announced that the dog had fallen ill. Eye tests had revealed cataracts, and his blood work showed elevated sugar levels and possible liver complications, the post explained.

At the time, Bark’s owners shared that Bark was napping quite a bit, and still loved going to the park every morning and going for rides. The comments sections on the social media posts were overwhelmed with positivity and well wishes.