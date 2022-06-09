LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights announced audition registration for the Vegas Vivas! cheer team for the 2022-23 season will be open for the next several weeks.

Audition registration for the team will be open until Tuesday, July 5 at noon. Registration can be submitted through this link. All positions are part-time.

Auditions will be held July 7, 8, and 9 and will be open to people of all gender identities. Applicants must be at least 18 years old by July 7 to apply.

The cheer team serves as community ambassadors for the Golden Knights and facilitates promotions during home games. On non-game days and during road games, the team represents the organization at offsite and sponsored events.

Details about the application process for the Knights Guard ice crew will be announced later, the organization said.