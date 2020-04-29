AT&T Sportsnet to re-air classic Golden Knights games April 29-May 6

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty, center, celebrates after Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scored against Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

VEGAS (April 28, 2020) – AT&T SportsNet announced today, April 28, that the network will continue airing Golden Knightsgames, VGK Classic Re-Airs, through May 6. The network’s updated slate of games will begin on Wednesday, April 29 and the broadcasts will air in their entirety.

The game that will be featured on April 29 will be the team’s first regular-season game in franchise history, as the Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars, 2-1. The eight games will include all of the Golden Knights victories from their first month during the inaugural season, including the team’s first game at T-Mobile Arena on May 1, where Vegas defeated the Arizona Coyotes, 5-2.

All of the VGK Classic Re-Airs will be televised on AT&T SportsNet in Las Vegas and will be available on DIRECTV channel 684, DISH channel 414, Cox channels 313 (SD) and 1313 (HD) and CenturyLink channels 760 (SD) and 1760 (HD).

VGK Classic Re-Airs Schedule on AT&T SportsNet

(All Times 7 p.m. PT; Original Air Date in Parentheses)

Wednesday, April 29 – Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars (Oct. 6, 2017)

In their first ever regular-season franchise game, the Golden Knights came out on top, 2-1, against the Dallas Stars

James Neal was attributed with the first two goals ever scored by a Golden Knight

This game was played in Dallas just five days after the October 1 tragedy that claimed the lives of 58 individuals in Las Vegas

Thursday, April 30 – Vegas Golden Knights at Arizona Coyotes (Oct. 7, 2017)

The Golden Knights survived in overtime to earn their second win and beat the Coyotes, 2-1

Nate Schmidt tied the game at the 18:48 mark of the third period

James Neal struck his third goal of the young season to beat Antti Raanta in overtime

Friday, May 1 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes (Oct. 10, 2017)

In the team’s first-ever home game, the Golden Knights jumped out to a quick lead and defeated the Coyotes, 5-2

Tomas Nosek, Deryk Engelland and James Neal all scored in the first frame

Engelland delivered a pregame speech honoring the victims of the Oct. 1 tragedy

Saturday, May 2 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins (Oct. 15, 2017)

Alex Tuch scored his first-career goal in the first period

Oscar Lindberg added an empty-net goal late in game’s final moments for the 3-1 final

Malcolm Subban earned his first-career win after making 21 saves on 22 shots against his former team

Sunday, May 3 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. Buffalo Sabres (Oct. 17, 2017)

The Golden Knights survived at home in overtime against the Sabres, 5-4

Vegas got out to a 4-1 advantage with goals from Oscar Lindberg, Alex Tuch, Reilly Smith and David Perron

Perron potted the game-winner in overtime to complete the multi-goal performance

Monday, May 4 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues (Oct. 21, 2017)

Vegas earned its second consecutive overtime victory, 3-2, at home over St. Louis

Reilly Smith and Colin Miller each scored to give the Golden Knights the lead

After the Blues sent the game to overtime, William Karlsson scored the final goal at the 4:36 mark of overtime

Tuesday, May 5 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks (Oct. 24, 2017)

The Golden Knights won their third-straight game defeating Chicago, 4-2

William Karlsson and Tomas Nosek each collected first-period goals

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Jonathan Marchessault added goals in the second and third period, respectively

Wednesday, May 6 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche (Oct. 27, 2017)