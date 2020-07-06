Applications to join Knights (Golden and Silver) ice crew and cheer team now open

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 15: The Knights Crew cleans the ice during a break in a game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena on September 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images)

VEGAS (July 1, 2020) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, July 1, details regarding the application process for the Vegas Vivas! cheer team and the Knights Guard ice crew presented by The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for the 2020-21 season. The team will also be accepting applications for an ice-crew team and in-arena promo & hype team for the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League.

All positions are part-time and will be part of creating the game night atmosphere inside T-Mobile Arena, Orleans Arena and throughout the Las Vegas and Henderson community.

Candidates must upload a headshot, full-body shot and 90-second video on why they want to be part of the Vegas Golden Knights organization or the Henderson Silver Knights organization. Applications can be submitted at this link beginning on Monday, July 6 up until Monday, July 20 at 5 p.m. PT. All candidates who pass the initial application phase will be notified with next steps via email.

The Knights Guard presented by The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is the game night ice crew at T-Mobile Arena. All candidates must have above-average skating ability. The Vegas Vivas are the in-arena cheer team. Teams will serve as community ambassadors for the Vegas Golden Knights, interact with fans and facilitate promotions during Golden Knights home games at T-Mobile Arena. On non-game days and during road games, the Vegas Vivas and Knights Guard will represent the organization at offsite events including school and hospital visits, community caravans, hockey clinics, watch parties and other sponsored events. The Henderson Silver Knights will follow with an ice-crew team and an in-arena promo & hype team, with many of the same responsibilities and expectations within the community. Unique to the Henderson Silver Knights experience, the HSK in-arena promo & hype team is looking for candidates with a wide variety of skills such as improv comedy, juggling and rollerblading.

Applications and auditions will be open to people of all gender identities. Ideal candidates will have a love of performing and a dedication to growing the sport of hockey and the Golden Knights and Silver Knights brands. Applicants must be at least 18 years old by July 6, 2020 to apply. All positions are part time, but those selected must be able to attend all ice crew/promo team practices and the majority Golden Knights home games or Silver Knights home games during the 2020-21 campaign.