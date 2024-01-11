LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo scored 46 seconds into overtime on a 2-on-1 to give the struggling Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 victory Thursday night over a Boston Bruins team still searching for a victory with a game left on a four-game trip.

Jack Eichel also scored for the Knights, and Mark Stone assisted on the winner. Logan Thompson made 32 saves.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) scores Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) during overtime of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

“I love to beat the Bruins,” said Knights second-year coach Bruce Cassidy, who coached Boston for six seasons. “A big piece of my heart will always be with that organization. I’ve got friends on the other team. But it’s always nice to beat the team that lets you go.”

The Knights had lost seven of nine games before this one.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) celebrates after scoring against the Boston Bruins during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

“There was a sense of desperation from us,” Eichel said. “I think that we need that.”

Matt Grzelcyk scored for the Bruins. Jeremy Swayman made 23 stops.

“(Swayman) was terrific again,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery. “Unfortunately, our goaltender’s got to make several great saves for us to get a point right now.”

Boston fell by 4-3 scores in a shootout Monday night at Colorado and overtime Tuesday night at Arizona.

Neither team scored through the first two periods, and each had 18 shots on goal.

Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) skates around the net against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Bruins, though, missed a big opportunity in the second period when Eichel and Stone left the game minutes apart and headed to the locker room. Boston went on a power play during that time, but failed to score.

Vegas broke through 7:01 into the third when Eichel, who is from northwest of Boston, scored on a power play off a pass from Jonathan Marchessault. Eichel, with his 19th of the season, ended Vegas’ goal drought at 122 minutes, 41 seconds. The Knights were on a 3-for-31 power-play skid, including 0 for 4 in this game, before Eichel’s goal.

Boston tied it with 7:42 left on Grzelcyk’s blast from the left point that went off the stick of Vegas defenseman Alec Martinez.

Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei left the game with 4:15 left in the third period.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, center, and right wing Mark Stone, right, celebrate with defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, left, after Pietrangelo scored against the Boston Bruins during overtime of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

MILESTONE GAME

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb played his 700th NHL game.

“I just feel very fortunate being in the NHL and playing in Vegas,” McNabb said. “I never thought that would be a thing, but it’s been awesome. It’s been an awesome ride. Now, I’m just looking to keep it going.”

SHOUT-OUT TO BELICHICK

Cassidy opened his post-game news conference with a tribute to Bill Belichick, who stepped down Thursday after 24 seasons as the New England Patriots’ coach.

“He was good to me as a young coach there,” Cassidy said. “Our relationship grew over the years because I got to know him better and I had more tenure there. I wish him all the best. There is an opening in Vegas. I love the job that coach (Antonio) Pierce did there, too.”

Pierce served as the Las Vegas Raiders’ interim coach and could get the job full time.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At St. Louis on Saturday night.

Golden Knights: Host Calgary on Saturday night.