4 Golden Knights players test positive for COVID-19, organization confirms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four Vegas Golden Knights players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a team statement to 8 News Now.
The statement reads in part, “Those individual players have been self-isolating and are all recovering well.”
Precautionary measures have been taken, including the closure of Golden Knights’ off-ice player areas through the Thanksgiving weekend.
The team says City National Arena hockey programming, the Arsenal and MacKenzie River Pizza are still open, operating under state and local health officials’ guidelines.
The full statement reads:
Four Golden Knights players recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Those individual players have been self-isolating and are all recovering well. As a precautionary measure, the Golden Knights off-ice player areas (locker room, lounge, gym, training room and video room) will be closed to all players and team staff through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
City National Arena hockey programming, the Arsenal and MacKenzie River Pizza remain open at City National Arena and continue to operate under the guidelines set forth by the State of Nevada and local health officials. We will continue to follow recommendations and guidance from the CDC, NHL and our local officials to ensure the health and safety of our community, players and staff.”Vegas Golden Knights