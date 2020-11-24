4 Golden Knights players test positive for COVID-19, organization confirms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four Vegas Golden Knights players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a team statement to 8 News Now.

The statement reads in part, “Those individual players have been self-isolating and are all recovering well.”

Precautionary measures have been taken, including the closure of Golden Knights’ off-ice player areas through the Thanksgiving weekend.

The team says City National Arena hockey programming, the Arsenal and MacKenzie River Pizza are still open, operating under state and local health officials’ guidelines.

The full statement reads: