22: Vegas falls short of top 20 US cities for hockey fans, study finds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Though known for its loud, vibrant hockey arena and passionate fans, Las Vegas did not crack the top 20 for best places for hockey enthusiasts, according to a recent study.

Vegas ranks No. 22 out of 73 U.S. cities in a study from WalletHub that looked at the best towns for hockey fans.

The Vegas Golden Knights is one of the final four teams this year in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, though that wasn’t enough to place the Vegas Born team in a top spot.

The personal finance website ranked the cities based on 21 key indicators of a “good hockey city.” Their data set ranges from ticket prices to stadium capacity to the performance level of each city’s teams.

OVERALL RANK CITY TOTAL SCORE 1 Boston, Mass. 60.91 2 Detroit, Mich. 53.85 3 Pittsburgh, Penn. 52.84 4 New York, N.Y. 49.76 5 St. Louis, Mo. 46.76 22 Las Vegas, Nev. 30.48 WalletHub Study

It’s important to note: The study took into account U.S. cities with two divisional categories, NHL (Division I Men’s) and NCAA (Division I Men’s). “For our sample, we chose cities with at least one college or professional hockey team,” the site stated.

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for hockey fans, according to the website’s methodology.

Aside from Vegas, the other two U.S. teams representing their city in the NHL Semifinals ranked in the top 10. New York filled the No. 4 spot, while Tampa Bay came in at No. 8.

NOTE: Canadian teams were not included in the study

