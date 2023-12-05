LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NHL made it official on Tuesday, bringing the 2024 NHL Draft to Sphere in Las Vegas on June 28-29.

The NHL Board of Governors vote was first reported by TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Speculation that the draft would be at Sphere has been out there, but the pricetag — in the “tens of millions of dollars,” according to Dreger — introduced uncertainty.

Sphere opened Sept. 29, 2023, and the NHL will be the first of the major sports to hold its draft there. In a sense, the league is splurging before the event is decentralized after the 2024 draft — a move to save travel and lodging costs.

The recent F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix showcased Sphere, and the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas put attention on using the Strip as a backdrop for major events like this. Super Bowl LVIII is at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024.

Sphere is on the east side of the Las Vegas Strip — just a couple miles from T-Mobile Arena on the west side, where the Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup in June. The Knights accomplished the feat on cue after owner Bill Foley’s prediction of winning the cup in the franchise’s sixth year.