LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights will open their 2022-23 season Oct. 11 on the road against a Pacific Division rival, the Los Angeles Kings.

The NHL released its schedule Wednesday, with the Knights’ home opener set for Oct. 13 versus the Chicago Blackhawks.

Both openers start at 7 p.m. PST.

The Knights in a news release said their longest homestand is six games, starting Jan. 7 and ending Jan. 21. The home stretch begins against Los Angeles and follows with contests versus Florida (Jan. 12), Edmonton (Jan. 14), Dallas (Jan. 16) and Detroit (Jan. 19). It finishes against Washington.

The long homestand leads into the team’s seasonlong six-game road trip, from Jan. 22 to Feb. 9. The road trip is interrupted by the league’s All-Star Weekend Feb. 2-5 in South Florida. It ends Feb. 9 in Minnesota.

Of the Knights’ 41 regular-season home games, 31 are scheduled between Thursday and Sunday, the release said.

The Knights also released their exhibition season schedule. The team will play four of its seven exhibitions at home beginning Sept. 26 against the Kings. Their exhibition opener is Sept. 25 against the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche at Denver’s Ball Arena.