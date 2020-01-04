Golden Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury will not play in NHL All-Star Game this year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Golden Knights star goalie Marc-Andre Fleury had decided not to participate in the NHL All-Star team this year. The Vegas Golden Knights sent out at tweet that said the following:
“While being named to the NHL All-Star Game is a tremendous honor, the Golden Knights and Marc-Andre Fleury have decided that Marc-Andre will pass on the invitation this year. The Golden Knights and Marc-Andre are grateful for the support and understanding from the NHL and all the fans around the league.”
The National Hockey League announced Monday, Dec. 30, that goaltender Marc-André Fleury has been selected for the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, which will be held January 24-25 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.
Fleury owns a 15-8-3 record along with two shutouts to go with a .912 save percentage and a 2.74 goals-against average in 27 games. This will be the fifth All-Star game for Fleury, and third consecutive, as he previously appeared in the 2011, 2015, 2018 and 2019 All-Star Games.
Fleury just returned to the ice three weeks ago. He took time off when his father passed away in November.
The 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will once again consist of a three-game tournament, played in a 3-on-3 format, featuring four teams – one for each NHL division. To read more about when he was name to the All-Star team, go here.