LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a successful road trip — winning four of five — the Golden Knights return to T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night to face a familiar Western Conference foe, the Calgary Flames.

Newcomers have helped the Knights, winners of seven of their last eight. Goaltender Jonathan Quick, acquired at the trade deadline, is 4-0-0 with his new team with a .930 save percentage and a 2.22 goals-against average. Another deadline acquisition, Ivan Barbashev, has four goals and four assists in nine games with the Knights.

Calgary Flames at Golden Knights