LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a successful road trip — winning four of five — the Golden Knights return to T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night to face a familiar Western Conference foe, the Calgary Flames.
Newcomers have helped the Knights, winners of seven of their last eight. Goaltender Jonathan Quick, acquired at the trade deadline, is 4-0-0 with his new team with a .930 save percentage and a 2.22 goals-against average. Another deadline acquisition, Ivan Barbashev, has four goals and four assists in nine games with the Knights.
Calgary Flames at Golden Knights
- Faceoff: 7 p.m. Thursday, T-Mobile Arena.
- TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
- Records: Flamed 30-24-14; Knights 42-20-1
- Notes: The state Department of Transportation’s I-15 Tropicana Project will have a major impact travel to games at T-Mobile Arena. Road, ramp and lane closures will change throughout the 2 1/2-year project. The Knights advise fans to arrive early and stay late for games, but with some closures fans’ typical routes to the arena will not be available. Updated information on lane and ramp closures is at the NDOT website.