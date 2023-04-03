LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights continue their push to be the best team in the Western Conference with a road clash Monday against the Minnesota Wild.

The game concludes a back to back; the teams met Saturday at T-Mobile Arena with the Knights winning 4-1. It also marks the start of a two-game road trip; the Knights play at Nashville on Tuesday night.

The Knights lead the conference with 101 points. Edmonton and Los Angeles, though, are on their heels in the race to win the conference and the Pacific Division.

The Wild lead second-place Colorado by one point in the Central Division.

Reilly Smith was back on the ice at morning skate on Monday, and ready to get back in the lineup tonight. “It’ll be nice to get a couple of shifts under me,” he said.

Laurent Brossoit is expected to start in net for the Knights, setting up for Jonathan Quick to start Tuesday in Nashville. Coach Bruce Cassidy would not reveal plans for who would start Thursday night against Quick’s old team, the Los Angeles Kings.

He said he would start the goalie who gives the Knights the best chance to win.

Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild