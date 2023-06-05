LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Golden Knights owner Bill Foley said a Stanley Cup title in year six was the focus for the franchise and that reality is drawing closer.

It was a balanced offensive attack led by Jonathan Marchessault’s 11th and 12th goals of the postseason where the Golden Knights never looked back on Monday nights, 7-2 victory.

Alec Martinez, Nicholas Roy, Brett Howden, and Michael Amadio also found the scoresheet. The offensive outburst in the second period ultimately saw Panther’s goalie Sergei Brobovsky pulled after his fourth goal allowed on 13 shots.

Goaltender Adin Hill was stellar again earning his ninth win of the postseason, despite losing his shutout bid 14 seconds into the third period.

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final will be Wednesday night and moves down south to Florida.