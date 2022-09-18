LAS VEGAS — After 36 rounds together in the ring over the past five years, Canelo Álvarez finally put a convincing finish on his remarkable trilogy with Gennady Golovkin.

The Mexican superstar decisively won his third ring meeting with Golovkin on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena , earning a unanimous-decision victory and clear superiority in their rivalry.

Four years after the fighters’ most recent meeting ended in a narrow, disputed victory for Álvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs), the four-division world champion left little doubt about this verdict — even though he won by just 115-113 on two judges’ scorecards, with the third seeing it 116-112.

“He’s a strong fighter,” Álvarez said to the raucous cheers of his supportive Las Vegas crowd. “For me, I’m just glad to share the ring with him. He’s a really good fighter. I’m glad to be involved in that kind of fight.”

Even with an injured left hand that he says will require surgery, Álvarez, 32, delivered a comprehensive pummeling of Golovkin (42-2-1) in the first eight rounds, repeatedly testing his foe’s famed chin with combinations and overhand rights.

Golovkin, 40, rallied late but ran out of time.

Golovkin started far too slowly with no clear strategy to take the initiative away from Álvarez. Fighting at 168 pounds for the first time in his career, the Kazakh middleweight still had moments of his dynamic best in the later rounds against a wearier Alvarez, but they weren’t enough to turn the bout against a younger opponent more comfortable at super middleweight, where he reigns as the undisputed champion.

“Everybody knows this is high level, the best fight for boxing,” Golovkin said. “Look at his face. Look at my face. It’s high level, because we trained well, and this is shows that we did a very good fight, very good quality.”

The bitter rivals embraced and spoke warmly to each other after the final bell, perhaps signaling a thaw in their frosty relationship.

Judges Steve Weisfeld and David Sutherland both scored the no-action first round and four of the final five rounds for Golovkin, leading to those 115-113 scores in a bout that Álvarez dominated for long stretches. The Associated Press also favored Alarez 117-111.

Golovkin landed 23% of his 521 punches, and he only threw 10 punches to Canelo’s body, according to CompuBox. Álvarez wasn’t much more accurate, landing only 26% of his shots, but the Mexican star landed 85 power punches to Golovkin’s 46 and controlled the ring for long stretches.

With a clear victory to wrap up one of the livelier rivalries in recent boxing history, Álvarez rebounded splendidly from only the second loss of his career, a fairly one-sided light heavyweight defeat delivered by Dmitry Bivol in May.

“Thank you so much for your support,” Álvarez said to the crowd. “I’ve gone through very difficult things in my life. Only thing you can do is continue to move forward. I’ve gone through difficult times with my defeat, but defeats can show how you can be great, how you can come back and show humility.”

Golovkin again said he won’t retire, but the longtime middleweight champion took only his second loss — and the first that was decisive. All three blemishes on his career record are the results of his trilogy with Álvarez.

“I have a great plan,” Golovkin said of his future. “I have a lot of appointments. Congrats today, Canelo. Congrats, fans. Remember, I’m still champion at 160. I come back, guys. I’m still champion.”