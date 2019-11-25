1  of  2
Breaking News
Las Vegas Boulevard closed due to crash involving pedestrian Lake Mead closed near Nellis due to police activity

UNLV says goodbye to Samy Boyd Stadium

Game On! Vegas

49 seasons

Posted: / Updated:

UNLV SCORES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories