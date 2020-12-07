UNLV get their first win of the season at Kansas State

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Local Las Vegas sports betting icon Lem Banker has passed away at 93. A friend of 8 News Now, Banker would give picks each week and tell a joke at local news stations for decades, often with his favorite pet by his side.

The multi-millionaire made a living betting sports. Banker had newspapers across the country run his picks and authored a few books on sports betting. His biggest win was when Buster Douglas beat Mike Tyson.