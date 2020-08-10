UNLV football recruiting class is currently #1 in the Mountain West

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) - Major League Baseball trainer Barry Weinberg spoke with Chris Maathuis, Sports Director at 8 News Now on Game On! Vegas. He has an extensive career as one of the top trainers in the Big Leagues.

Weinberg was a minor league trainer for the Pittsburgh Pirates system from 1974-1978 then was assistant trainer of the New York Yankees from 1979-1981. He then was head trainer for the Oakland Athletics from 1982-1997. He worked the 1987 All-Star Game and 1993 All-Star Game. He then followed Tony Larussa to the St. Louis Cardinals and has been head trainer with them for 13 years (through 2010). He worked the 2005 All-Star Game and 2009 All-Star Game on the National League side.