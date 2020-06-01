The Desert Pines football team celebrates its seniors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) - Mike Sanford was head football coach at UNLV from 2005-2009. He left Las Vegas after the Rebels let him go, but has now returned with a new challenge. Coaching Faith Lutheran High School in Summerlin.

Sanford spoke to 8 New Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis about his challenges at UNLV and looking forward to the future with the Faith Lutheran Crusaders.