Recapping the Golden Knights series finale in Phoenix

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
I-Team
National News
Mystery Wire
Politics
All Election Results
2020 Election interviews
Border Report
Coronavirus
Black History Month
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
Teachers express frustration over trying to get COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Top Stories
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Get used the cone maze on Las Vegas Blvd
Video
Cashman Center reopens today for vaccinations, appointments only
Video
Nonprofit hosts webinar discussing suicide, mental health with teens across Nevada
Video
CCSD plagued by shortage of teachers, largest class sizes in country; district hopes to fill vacancies
En Español
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Prepare for cold conditions, chance of snow as winter weather system makes its way to mountains, valley
Video
Top Stories
Winter is about to get busy
Video
Top Stories
A nice break before the next storm
Video
Chilly winter winds blowing today
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, January 18th
Video
A blustery MLK holiday
Video
Sports
Sports
The Big Game
Golden Knights
Aces – WNBA
Raiders
Aviators
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Game On! Vegas
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Podcasts
Top Stories
Chiefs 3 point favorites over Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55
Rebels to resume MWC play Monday against Utah State
Fleury gets shutout, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 1-0 on Karlsson’s late goal
Video
Poirier knocks out Conor McGregor in 2nd round at UFC 257
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Hussongs Cantina’s big celebration
Video
Top Stories
Southwest Medical is dedicated to keeping Vegas healthy
Video
Top Stories
Hussong’s Cantina celebrates 11th anniversary in Boca Park
Video
Showing off the 2021 Sienna at Findlay Toyota
Video
Discussing the U.S. Citizen Act of 2021
Video
Rapid testing with results in 15 minutes at Excel Clinical Research
Community
JOB BOARD
Morning Cup of Joe
Calendar
Buddy Check
Acts of Kindness
Pledge
Puppy Pigskin Picks
What’s Cool at School
Stay Well
Remarkable Women
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Recapping the Golden Knights series finale in Phoenix
Game On! Vegas
Posted:
Jan 25, 2021 / 06:06 AM PST
/
Updated:
Jan 25, 2021 / 06:06 AM PST
The Knights took 3 of 4 from the Coyotes
Don't Miss
I-Team: 5 hospitals in Las Vegas valley at or above 100 percent ICU capacity
Video
Swabbing the community one flush at a time: Nevada researchers test wastewater to track coronavirus
Video
I-Team: FBI forwarded 2 Nevada-based right-wing posts; special agent in charge says ‘see something, say something’
Video
I-Team: Man charged with delivering more than 30 pounds of meth to Vegas
Video
I-Team: ‘We’re going to mine through all their social media,’ Metro police say about officer application process
Video
I-Team: Nevada Attorney General Ford responds to criticism over video he posted after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Video
I-Team: Senior reacts as Henderson officials are vaccinated alongside first responders
Video
Trending Stories
Walgreens, CVS ready to expand COVID-19 vaccinations
Vaccine Information: When and where you can receive the COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Prepare for cold conditions, chance of snow as winter weather system makes its way to mountains, valley
Video
SLIDESHOW: Funny memes of Bernie Sanders and his Inaugural mittens is the gift that keeps on giving
Video
Police: Impairment suspected in crash at Spring Mountain and Decatur that left driver critically injured
Video