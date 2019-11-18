Over 35,000 runners take place in the Rock N’ Roll Marathon

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
National News
Entertainment
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
Vegas NYE
Top Stories
What’s Driving You Crazy? – A new “Welcome to Nevada” sign
Top Stories
WHAT! No doughnuts at Krispy Kreme
Kyle Busch wins NASCAR Cup title
Congresswoman Dina Titus calls President Trump derogatory name
Victim of Las Vegas mass shooting dies in California
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Keeping warm 70s for a while longer
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, November 14th
Top Stories
Plenty of clouds, but where’s the rain?
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, November 13th
Venice ‘on its knees’ after second-worst flood ever recorded
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, November 12th
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
The Big Game
UNLV Sports
Top Stories
Karlsson scores two, Fleury and Vegas blanks Calgary, 6-0
Top Stories
Kyle Busch wins NASCAR’s Cup Series championship
McDonald, Davis propel Hawaii past UNLV 21-7
Carter gets winner in 1,000th game, Kings top Golden Knights
Brown’s Garrett suspended rest of season by NFL
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Puppy Pigskin Picks
Buddy Check
Call 8 Phone Bank
Turkey-Thon
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Bonito Michoacan
Lola’s
TailG8 Treats
Top Stories
“Valiant” the VGK documentary hits theaters
Top Stories
“Made in Vegas” food truck stops by
Top Stories
Post marathon celebration
The Silver & Gold Food Drive
Craftabulous shopping extravaganza
Creating perfect cranberry sauce with Chef Nanny Bubby
Contests
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Over 35,000 runners take place in the Rock N’ Roll Marathon
Game On! Vegas
Full and half marathon
Posted:
Nov 18, 2019 / 05:59 AM PST
/
Updated:
Nov 18, 2019 / 05:59 AM PST
Trending Stories
WHAT! No doughnuts at Krispy Kreme
Hard Rock Cafe will be demolished today after 29 years in Las Vegas
Prepare and plan for Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon road closures this Sunday
Victim of Las Vegas mass shooting dies in California
15-year-old dies in dirt bike crash