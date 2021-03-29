Gonzaga is 3 wins away from a perfect season

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
Mondays with Monica: How the pandemic is creating new opportunities for small businesses
Video
Top Stories
Warmer 80s before the cooler winds return
Video
What’s Driving You Crazy? – The new pedestrian bridge near Desert Oasis High School
Video
CDC extends national eviction moratorium through June 30
People in high-risk groups encouraged to get vaccinated before next week
Video
En Español
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Warmer 80s before the cooler winds return
Video
Top Stories
Record rains cause flash flooding in Tennessee; 4 dead
Top Stories
A warm last weekend of March
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, March 25th
Video
More wind and spring showers
Video
Windy spring living up to its reputation
Video
Sports
Sports
Big Tournament
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Aces – WNBA
Raiders
Aviators
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
Game On! Vegas
Sports Betting
Prep Sports
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Podcasts
Top Stories
Ngannou eyes Jones for first UFC heavyweight title defense
Silver Knights end home stand with another win
Video
Persevering through Paralysis: Nothing slows down Sam Schmidt
Video
Three goals in second period fuels HSK’s 6-4 win over Colorado
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Discussing rent scams with Las Vegas Real Estate Now
Video
Top Stories
Three simple nutrition steps
Video
Top Stories
Go beyond the neon on an ATV tour
Video
Discussing new spring toys with The Toy Insider
Video
Sin City Chronicles for the last week of March
Video
Discussing colorectal cancer awareness with Nevada Surgery & Cancer Care
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Morning Cup of Joe
Calendar
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Acts of Kindness
Pledge
What’s Cool at School
Remarkable Women
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Gonzaga is 3 wins away from a perfect season
Game On! Vegas
Posted:
Mar 29, 2021 / 05:43 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Mar 29, 2021 / 05:43 AM PDT
Gonzaga is 3 wins away from a perfect season
Don't Miss
I-Team: Babysitter accused of killing child
Video
Classified base is home to many government secrets
Video
I-Team: Elderly, vulnerable adults lived in rat-infested group home with closet-sized bedrooms, others slept in tents, police say
I-Team: ‘I actually thought I was going to die that day,’ witnesses describe man hanging out of car, bullets shattering windows in shooting spree
Video
I-Team: Accused Capitol rioter suspected of smoking weed in building spending 23 hours a day alone in cell
Video
I-Team: Homeless camp discovered on local golf course
Video
I-Team: Former NFL player arrested, accused of hit-and-run in Summerlin
Video
Trending Stories
Remembering Polly Gonzalez, former 8 News Now anchor
Video
IRS identity check: Why more tax payers’ refunds are on hold
Video
Look inside California mansion of billionaire In-N-Out heiress Lynsi Snyder
CDC extends national eviction moratorium through June 30
More than $40K raised for family of 5-year-old allegedly killed by babysitter