Get your brackets ready for Selection Sunday

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Lake Mead, Lamb
Video
Top Stories
Casinos, businesses increase capacity limit to 50% today
2-vehicle crash leads to major backup on I-15 SB near Primm
Most CCSD staff return to buildings Monday after a year of distance learning
Video
CCSDPD launches pop-up helmet giveaways at skate parks to promote safety
Video
En Español
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
A very wintry mix for Friday
Video
Top Stories
Snow, rain falling on edges of Las Vegas valley — photos, video
Video
Top Stories
Looking for more rain and snow
Video
Don’t be surprised by thunder today
Video
Windy & chilly changes on the way
Video
Wind, rain, cooler temps, & clocks
Video
Sports
Sports
Big Tournament
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Aces – WNBA
Raiders
Aviators
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
Game On! Vegas
Sports Betting
Prep Sports
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Podcasts
Top Stories
Knights home Monday against streaking Sharks
Silver Knights back on winning track; Dansk 48 saves in win over Gulls
Mountain West lands two teams in NCAA Tournament; Aztecs and Aggies make the field
Fewer brackets but same number plan bets on March Madness
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Hitting the road in style at Red Rock Harley-Davidson
Video
Top Stories
Beauty queens are taking the stage again for Mrs. Nevada America
Video
Top Stories
St Patrick’s Day appetizers with Smith’s
Video
Wendy Child turns hit songs into lullabies
Video
Red Rock Harley Davidson has classes to teach you how to handle a bike on the open road
Video
Chef Jeff Project transforms lives through food
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Morning Cup of Joe
Calendar
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Acts of Kindness
Pledge
What’s Cool at School
Remarkable Women
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Get your brackets ready for Selection Sunday
Game On! Vegas
Posted:
Mar 15, 2021 / 06:23 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Mar 15, 2021 / 06:23 AM PDT
Get your brackets ready for Selection Sunday
Don't Miss
I-Team: Mom says she doesn’t remember abandoning child at casino
Video
I-Team: Murder trials backed up due to COVID-19 pandemic
Video
I-Team: ‘She was my baby,’ family mourns woman found dead during drug bust, likely there for days
Video
I-Team: Tony Hsieh’s estate looks to unload millions in Park City, Utah, properties
Video
I-Team Exclusive: ‘It was heartbreaking to see our sister being dragged,’ Palacio family reacts to video evidence in murder case
Video
I-Team: Tony Hsieh paid assistant’s company $30,000 a day, claim made for $9M in latest filings
Video
I-Team: Toxicology tests complete in Tony Hsieh death; findings do not impact investigation
Video
Trending Stories
Arrest report: California woman who allegedly pepper sprayed Uber driver later arrested in Vegas for ID fraud
Video
Casinos, businesses increase capacity limit to 50% today
Video
Mexico’s president knocks US over vaccines
NEW: Nevada’s test positivity holds at 5.8% for third consecutive day
Arrest warrant issued after woman rejects mask at Texas bank