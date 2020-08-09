Game On! Vegas: Big League trainer Barry Weinberg

Game On! Vegas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Major League Baseball trainer Barry Weinberg spoke with Chris Maathuis, Sports Director at 8 News Now on Game On! Vegas. He has an extensive career as one of the top trainers in the Big Leagues.

Weinberg was a minor league trainer for the Pittsburgh Pirates system from 1974-1978 then was assistant trainer of the New York Yankees from 1979-1981. He then was head trainer for the Oakland Athletics from 1982-1997. He worked the 1987 All-Star Game and 1993 All-Star Game. He then followed Tony Larussa to the St. Louis Cardinals and has been head trainer with them for 13 years (through 2010). He worked the 2005 All-Star Game and 2009 All-Star Game on the National League side.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Trending Stories