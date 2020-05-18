Former UNLV football coach Mike Sanford takes over at Faith Lutheran HS

Breaking News
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Mike Sanford was head football coach at UNLV from 2005-2009. He left Las Vegas after the Rebels let him go, but has now returned with a new challenge. Coaching Faith Lutheran High School in Summerlin.

Sanford spoke to 8 New Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis about his challenges at UNLV and looking forward to the future with the Faith Lutheran Crusaders.

Sanford was a former USC quarterback who took over a UNLV program on the decline from former Trojan legend John Robinson. Sanford was fired in 2009 with a 16-43 record. He led the Rebels to one of their biggest football wins ever, a 23-20 win over 15th ranked Arizona State in 2008.

