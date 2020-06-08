Chatting with Knights owner Bill Foley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) - Tyrell Williams had one of his best seasons as a pro last year with the Raiders. They needed help at the wide receiver position and Williams delivered. In 12 games, Willliams had 42 receptions for 651 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.

8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis spoke with Williams on Sunday's Game On! Vegas show and he talked about the upcoming season, moving to Las Vegas and the crop of young wide receivers coming into Raiders camp.