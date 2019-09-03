Aces Director of Media Relations John Maxwell joins Game On! Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) - Longtime sports writer Jerry Izenberg was the guest on 'Game On! Vegas' on Sunday August 11. He talked to 8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis about his career in which he has covered every Super Bowl.

Izenberg has lived in Las Vegas for 12 years. He has written 13 books, He began his career while at Rutgers University in 1951. His first job out of college was in New Jersey with the Newark Star-Ledger.