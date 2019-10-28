Former UNLV, CSN baseball coach dies overnight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Former UNLV and CSN college baseball coach Tim Chambers has died overnight. Family sources confirm Chambers’ death at around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Chambers coached the UNLV Hustlin’ Rebels from 2011-2015. Prior to that Chambers coached baseball at Southern Nevada Community College, later named the College of Southern Nevada (CSN) from 2003-2010. Chambers coached the Coyotes into a major power and in 2010 he coached current Philadelphia Phillies’ outfielder Bryce Harper to the NJCAA semi-finals. In 2003 Chambers led CSN to the NJCAA Title.

No cause of death was given. Chambers was 54 years old.