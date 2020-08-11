Spring Football League coming to hub in Las Vegas

GLENDALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 01: Footballs sit near a goal post prior to Super Bowl XLIX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Spring Football League is planning a season of play in a hub (or bubble) in Las Vegas in October 2020. It will be a 6 team tournament at an undisclosed location. Players (38 per team) would be housed in the same hotel and safety measures would be taken to help prevent Covid-19.

The Spring League’s bubble schedule this fall calls for 10 days of practice starting Oct. 7, followed by nine games between Oct. 17 and Oct. 28. The league will ban huddles and limit each team to 19 players, three coaches and three medical staffers on the field or on the sideline. The remaining players would have to stay “socially distanced” from the on field activities, but would be available when needed.

The league is comprised of former NFL players, free agents and possibly players who have opted out of their college football season for 2020. Players are not given a salary and this league is seen as a place for scouts to see talent in competitive situations.