Ex-Knights wing Max Pacioretty is expected to be out for the first half of the season after tearing his Achilles tendon. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Carolina Hurricanes snatched Max Pacioretty from the Golden Knights in a trade last month because they were desperate for offense. But the sharpshooting wing won’t be able to contribute immediately to Carolina’s quest for a Stanley Cup after being injured in an off-ice workout on Tuesday.

Pacioretty likely will be out until the All-Star break, according to reports, after tearing an Achilles tendon at a workout center in Morrisville, North Carolina, roughly 15 miles northwest of Raleigh and the team’s home, PNC Arena.

Carolina had 116 points in the regular season, third best in the NHL. But the Hurricanes struggled scoring goals in the playoffs and were eliminated in the second round by the New York Rangers.

Pacioretty and offensive-minded defenseman Brent Burns were expected to resolve some of the scoring issues.

But Pacioretty, who has 323 goals and 642 points in 850 career games, should be back in time for the playoffs, when Carolina is expected to make a run for the Cup.