ESPN Events: 2020 Las Vegas Bowl canceled due to pandemic

LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 16: The Las Vegas Bowl logo is displayed at midfield at Sam Boyd Stadium during the game between the Boise State Broncos and the Oregon Ducks on December 16, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Boise State won 38-28. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — ESPN Events has canceled the Las Vegas Bowl for the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was to be the first bowl game ever played at Allegiant Stadium.

“Unfortunately we will have to wait another year to present the Las Vegas Bowl in its new home,” said John Saccenti, Las Vegas Bowl executive director, in a news release. “This was a difficult decision but the right one considering that our game was founded nearly three decades ago to help drive tourism to the Entertainment Capital of the World during the month of December. We are looking forward to making our bowl week bigger and better than ever in 2021.”

The game was slated to be a matchup between two powerhouse conferences: the Pac-12 and SEC. The bowl is played on a rotating cycle, which also includes the Big 10 Conference.

Both the Pac-12 and SEC commissioners issued statements regarding the decision:

Larry Scott, Pac-12 commissioner: “The Pac-12 is disappointed for our teams and fans that the Las Vegas Bowl has been forced to cancel this year’s game. We look forward to next year’s game, which promises to be a fantastic national stage in one of the world’s best football stadiums, to showcase Pac-12 football.”

Greg Sankey, SEC commissioner: “We are disappointed the Las Vegas Bowl has been cancelled for the 2020 football season and will miss the opportunity for SEC student-athletes to experience an exciting new venue. We have no doubt the Las Vegas Bowl will be a great part of the future SEC bowl lineup and look forward to our partnership in the years ahead.”

Currently, during Nevada’s statewide pause, restrictions reduce capacity limits to 25% or 50 people, whichever is less.