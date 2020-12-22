Engelland retiring as Golden Knights player, stepping into foundation role

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Deryk Engelland announced his retirement on Tuesday afternoon.

Engelland, 38, became a unifying figure in the Las Vegas community as the Golden Knights franchise got its start in the midst of the city’s devastation from the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting on the Strip.

Engelland will join the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation as a Special Assistant to the Owner — Bill Foley, according to a Tuesday news release from the team.

He has been a Las Vegas resident for the majority of his career, after meeting his wife, Melissa, while playing with the Las Vegas Wranglers. Their sons, Cash and Talon, were born in Las Vegas.

Engelland played three of his 11 NHL seasons with the Golden Knights and finished with 41 points (8 G, 33 A) to go with 79 penalty minutes in 202 games, helping to lead the team to the Stanley Cup Final during Vegas’ first season.

He was named the winner of the Mark Messier Leadership Award thanks to his speech following the horrific events on Oct. 1, and his efforts to honor the heroes from Oct. 1.

“Deryk Engelland epitomizes what it means to be a Golden Knight. A no-ego, selfless, hardworking player who has an unwavering commitment to protecting those who are unable to protect themselves,” Foley said. “Since he joined our organization in 2017, Deryk’s service to our community has been exemplary. On behalf of the entire Vegas Golden Knights organization, we would like to congratulate Deryk on an outstanding career. He has made an indelible mark on our city and we are excited for this next chapter, as he stays with the Golden Knights family and continues the outstanding work he has done in our community.”

Engelland also started Engo’s Heroes, a charitable initiative to honor those impacted by Oct. 1 and first responders in the Las Vegas Valley. He was also involved in numerous other charitable initiatives during his three seasons with the team.

He was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2017 Expansion Draft. He previously played for the Calgary Flames (2014-17) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (2009-14). He finishes his career with 127 points (30 G, 97 A) to go with 579 penalty minutes in 671 regular season games. He also appeared in 55 Stanley Cup Playoff games, recording five assists to go with 108 penalty minutes.

Engelland was drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the sixth round (194th overall) of the 2000 NHL Entry Draft. He started his pro career with the ECHL’s Las Vegas Wranglers and also played for the South Carolina Stingrays and Reading Royals, appearing in 148 ECHL games over four seasons.

He also played parts of six seasons in the American Hockey League, appearing in 338 games, split between the Lowell Lock Monsters, Hershey Bears and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Engelland is the only player to appear in at least 100 ECHL games, 300 AHL games and 600 NHL games.