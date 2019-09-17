Doctor sues Antonio Brown claiming he repeatedly farted in his face and owes $11,500 on bill

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 2: Then Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown sista in the front row during Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets NBA game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. (Photo by Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Antonio Brown has seen his fair share of drama over the past couple of weeks, and now the NFL star is facing another lawsuit. A Pittsburgh area doctor is the latest to file a lawsuit against the former Raiders wide receiver. Dr. Victor Prisk’s claims Brown repeatedly farted in his face and laughed about it during a consultation.

TMZ obtained video of the Aug. 2018 appointment in which Brown can be heard farting and laughing about it as Prisk tests his body fat.

“It seemed just childish to me,” Prisk told Sports Illustrated. “I’m a doctor, and this man is farting in my face.”

The lawsuit also claims Brown showed up 3 hours late and owes Dr. Prisk $11,500 in unpaid fees, according to the New York Post.

Prisk runs Prisk Orthopaedics and Wellness in Monroeville, PA. He filed the lawsuit against Brown earlier this month.

Sports Illustrated also reports that another woman accused Brown of sexual misconduct in 2017 in Pittsburgh.

The first accusation against Brown came days after he was released from the Oakland Raiders and signed with the New England Patriots. His former trainer filed a federal lawsuit against Brown, accusing him of three separate accounts of sexual assault and rape.