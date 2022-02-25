LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You may have watched curling during the Winter Olympics and thought it might be fun to try, but that’s not something that’s played in the desert. Well, you’d be wrong. The sport of curling is a pretty big deal in the desert.

Here in the valley the group behind the sport is called Curl Vegas. It offers opportunities for anyone to try the sport. And if you like it, you can stick around and join a friendly league.

For now the group slides stones at the Las Vegas Ice Center on West Flamingo, but hopes to have its own building to call home soon.

Vegas Curl operates year-round, so it’s a perfect place to cool off from the Las Vegas heat in the summer. “The main thing about curling is it’s a lot of fun,” Brad Whitlock with Curl Vegas told 8 News Now. “It’s a great sport that you can learn easily, and you can play the rest of your life. It’s the friendliest sport, we love talking about it, and every four years, everyone comes out and wants to know what the heck we’re doing throwing chunks of granite down the ice.”

While anyone is invited to come give it a try there is a waiting list, but you can sign up.

For more information on Curl Vegas’s effort to build its own building and much more about the sport here in the valley, check out the group’s website.