Commissioner talks MLB baseball and Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is laying down the law to the city of Oakland. Unless the City and Alameda County work out a deal to sell the 155 acres where the Coliseum now sits to the Oakland A’s the team will likely move, is what he has told them.

“The commissioner pointed out that Bay Area fans will soon be going to Las Vegas to see the Raiders and that unless things changed, Bay Area fans may be going to Las Vegas or elsewhere to see the A’s as well,” City Councilman Larry Reid said. The city and county are co-owners of the facility.

The San Francisco Chronicle detailed the discussion in an article on Sunday. The A’s Triple-A farm team, the Aviators, currently play in their new ballpark in Summerlin. A’s president Billy Beane has told 8 News Now that the new ballpark in Las Vegas has much better amenities for the players than the one in Oakland and he has said he wants a new ballpark by 2023 or the team may move.

Las Vegas Ballpark (where the Aviators play) holds about 9,500 fans so it would be unlikely that a MLB team could play there for any length of time, but sites near the Las Vegas Strip have been mentioned as locations for a new ballpark.

Currently the A’s and Raiders share Alameda Coliseum, but that will change when the Raiders move to their new $2 Billion, 65,000 seat stadium near the Las Vegas Strip.