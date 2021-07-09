‘You’re dead in that octagon tomorrow night’: Sparks fly at McGregor, Poirier weigh-in

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The goals of UFC 264 for Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are simple: put each other to sleep and talk a lot of bleep. So far, so good.

UFC 264 is one night away, and a capacity crowd awaits.

But first the weigh-in…

Conor McGregor, international star and mayhem magnet, tipped the scales at a crisp 156 pounds. His opponent for the third time, Dustin Poirier, made identical weight.

Poirier won the showdown in January. McGregor has won just once in 5 years.

The trilogy will shift the power balance of fight weekends for the UFC, and it will happen in front of 20,000 rabid fans. Get ready for a turning point tilt at T-Mobile Arena.

“In 16 hours time, this man is going to learn, if you disrespect a man’s kindness and take it as a weakness, you must pay,” McGregor said at the weigh-in. “Tomorrow, I’m going to take this man’s life and I mean it! You’re dead in that octagon tomorrow night.”

Poirier is a slight favorite, although McGregor took home a reported $20 million the last time they fought.

