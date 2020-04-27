William Hill posts UFC 249 odds

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Justin Gaethje celebrates after defeating Donald Cerrone in their lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Arena on September 14, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS – UFC 249 is back on, and William Hill’s odds for the card are back up in Nevada, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Iowa.

After the card was originally scheduled for April 18, it is now slated for May 9. The main event is still intact, as Tony Ferguson (25-3) and Justin Gaethje (21-2) will square off for the interim lightweight championship.

Ferguson is currently listed at -170 over Gaethje (+150), as the favorite has not lost a fight since 2012. Gaethje, meanwhile, has been on a roll of late, landing three consecutive first-round knockouts heading into this bout. The fight lasting under 2.5 rounds is favored at -150, while over 2.5 rounds is +130.

Odds for other UFC 249 fights include Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone as a +110 underdog facing Anthony Pettis (-130). Additionally, former NFL player Greg Hardy is -180 chalk against Yorgan De Castro, who is at +160.

If the event location is moved, all bets are action as long as the event is held on the same date. Fights must take place on the date scheduled.

Additionally, InPlay will be available for the entire event in Nevada and New Jersey.