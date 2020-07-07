Web Extra: Volkanovski and Holloway talk rematch on “Fight Island”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 14: Alexander Volkanovski (R) punches UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway in their title fight during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena on December 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Volkanovski took the title by unanimous decision. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – After weeks fighting at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, the UFC moves to “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. One of the most intriguing fights on the card is the rematch between Alexander Volkanovski (21-1 MMA, 8-0 UFC) and Max Holloway (21-5 MMA, 17-5 UFC). Below are videos of both fighters holding virtual news conferences with the media.

Volkanovski won a unanimous decision in their first fight last December. The fight will be held without fans Saturday on Yas Island. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.